'IITian Baba': Old man mounts fan, solar panel over head to evade heat, netizens fascinated

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 21

Indians never fail to impress when it comes to innovating desi jugaads as solutions to several persisting problems. Moreover, these jugaads are economical and sometimes solve big problems for common man. Upholding the Indian proclivity, a video has been doing the rounds on social media where an old man could be seen mounting a fan and a solar panel on his head over a helmet.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user Dharmendra Rajpoot.

As per a report of India Today, Lalluram, a 77-year-old man from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri was prompted to push this innovation through as he had been falling sick after exposure to high temperature.

Lalluram said he assembled the entire structure after borrowing parts from different people.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 25,000 views. Netizens are out-and-out impressed by the innovation of the old man.

यही हिंदुस्तान की पहचान है भाई

जिसमे जुगाड की कमी नहीं है — Puspraj Singh (@imPuspraj) September 20, 2022

IITian baba hai bhai😀 — Kumar Sashank (@Sashank2Kumar) September 20, 2022

Hindustan badal bol rha hai 😆 — Prakash Choudhary (@Prakash52928046) September 20, 2022