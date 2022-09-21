'IITian Baba': Old man mounts fan, solar panel over head to evade heat, netizens fascinated

Chandigarh, September 21
Indians never fail to impress when it comes to innovating desi jugaads as solutions to several persisting problems. Moreover, these jugaads are economical and sometimes solve big problems for common man. Upholding the Indian proclivity, a video has been doing the rounds on social media where an old man could be seen mounting a fan and a solar panel on his head over a helmet.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a user Dharmendra Rajpoot.
देख रहे हो बिनोद सोलर एनर्जी का सही प्रयोग— Dharmendra Rajpoot (@dharmendra_lmp) September 20, 2022
सर पे सोलर प्लेट और पंखा लगा के ये बाबा जी कैसे धूप में ठंढी हवा का आनंद ले रहे है ! pic.twitter.com/oIvsthC4JS
As per a report of India Today, Lalluram, a 77-year-old man from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri was prompted to push this innovation through as he had been falling sick after exposure to high temperature.
Lalluram said he assembled the entire structure after borrowing parts from different people.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 25,000 views. Netizens are out-and-out impressed by the innovation of the old man.
वाह— 🕉️Madhulika smile 🕉️ (@madhulikasmilee) September 20, 2022
बहोत खूब 😂🤣🤣🤣
यही हिंदुस्तान की पहचान है भाई— Puspraj Singh (@imPuspraj) September 20, 2022
जिसमे जुगाड की कमी नहीं है
IITian baba hai bhai😀— Kumar Sashank (@Sashank2Kumar) September 20, 2022
Hindustan badal bol rha hai 😆— Prakash Choudhary (@Prakash52928046) September 20, 2022
For every problem there is a solution, jo ye baba ne kar dikaya hai— karthik Nadar (@knadar1988) September 21, 2022
