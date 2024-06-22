Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 21

Days after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted G7 summit, the internet is flooded with videos featuring her as she started her political career in the nineties.

A clip showing young Meloni holding meetings and addressing public rallies has gone viral on social media.

Giorgia Meloni in her prime ?? pic.twitter.com/W3gkVSdINh — Cricket Freak (@cricket_freak21) June 19, 2024

Earlier in the month, a selfie and a video of PM Modi and Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit had also gone viral on social media.

Many users are praising Meloni's appearance in the video, which they claim to be from the 1990s, describing her as "amazing" and "beautiful."

One user even remarked that she looks like a "lady gangster" due to her confident demeanour and leather jacket, a reference to popular characters from Hollywood movies in those decades.

#Social Media