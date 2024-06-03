On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

A man died while playing cricket in Thane's Mira Road area in Maharashtra.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the man stepped on one foot and smashed the ball out of ground for a six.

Before he could take another delivery, he suddenly collapsed and died.

Mumbai Mira Road: A youth died while playing cricket After playing a quick shot, the young man suddenly falls and dies.#MiraRoad #Sports #Cricket #HeartAttack #CardiacArrest pic.twitter.com/RwLBgWr026 — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) June 3, 2024

The players around rushed to help him. They attempted to revive him, but all in vain.

According to the police, the authorities are investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of death.

