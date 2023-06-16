‘Open your camera, Na Na Na!’: Delhi Metro issues witty advisory asking commuters to not film reels on board train

Chandigarh, June 16
Delhi Metro, of late, seems to be really agitated over millennials filming reels while on board the train. DMRC amidst plethora of such incidents has been perpetually laying out advisories asking travelers to ‘behave responsibly’.
In a fresh, the rail corporation came up with a witty notice, which has got nursery rhyme too. "Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making reels in the metro? NO PAPA!" reads the advisory.
DMRC shared the post on Twitter with caption, “Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro”.
Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/6hT6jxC007— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 16, 2023
The post grabbed significant attention on Twitter and netizens are hailing the humor of DMRC.
Nice initiate— Rohit rawat (@rohitra33813001) June 16, 2023
Not just the quality of service of the Delhi Metro, even the humour is outstanding, check this out Rory @rorysutherland https://t.co/anxKspcNC5— Anurag Baveja (@BavejaAnurag) June 16, 2023
Ha ha ha— Deepak (@Deepak07571907) June 16, 2023
O wow.. so cute and impressive warning.. it's good decision! I 🤳appreciate.. @OfficialDMRC 🚆 https://t.co/99kD8VKfUc— MANOJ SHRIVASTAV (@iMANOJSHRI) June 16, 2023
