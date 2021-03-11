Orangutan manhandles trespasser at Indonesian zoo; terrifying tug-of-war video receives 12 million views

Chandigarh, June 9
Since the Internet rage to make TikTok videos anywhere and everywhere has reached the next level, man has lost sense how uncomfortable it might be for animals, especially the unpredictable wild ones.
A visitor at an Indonesian zoo recently realised how it’s never a good idea to get too close to a zoo enclosure only after getting grabbed by an orangutan and almost breaking his leg.
A terrifying tug-of-war that ensued between the animal and the man has gone viral.
While orangutans are among the more docile ape species, this one had enough of the camera-in-the-face visitor.
In the video, the man can be seen getting too close to the grills of an orangutan’s enclosure, resulting in getting attacked by the agitated animal.
It grabs the man by his t-shirt first and later, refuses to let go of his leg.
The intruder’s companion tries to help but in vain. It almost hoisted the man horizontally off the ground.
He had a narrow escape from getting bitten by the ape and breaking his leg.
The viral video has amassed over 12 million views.
Orangutans are extremely strong apes and an orangutan is considered five to seven times stronger than a human.
Hope the man along with all of us can take notes on what not to do at a zoo and to always be mindful of our actions around animals.
Also, don’t break rules at a zoo or you might end up with a broken leg.
