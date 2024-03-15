Orry finally sheds light on his primary source of 'Rs 15 to 30 lakh' income

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is known for being friends and partying with Bollywood celebrities, leaving many to speculate about his livelihood. However, in an exclusive interview with Forbes India, Orry has finally shed light on his primary source of income, debunking misconceptions surrounding his career.

Contrary to conventional professions, Orry disclosed that he earns his living by spreading joy and attending various events. “For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income,” he revealed.

The social media sensation further claimed that his presence at events, often requested by people who consider him a friend, fetches him substantial sums ranging between Rs 15 to 30 lakh.

Orry’s financial disclosure doesn’t stop there. Previously, he shocked audiences when he appeared on Bigg Boss 17 and revealed that he earns Rs 20 to 30 lakh merely by posing for photos at events. “I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20 to 30 lakh for these pictures in one night,” he shared, leaving even host Salman Khan taken aback.

In a recent appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Orry hinted that he planning a “digital demise”. “When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that’s the story I’m telling. I spend the whole day reading. I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh his 15 minutes will end, he’s going to vanish, just wait. The fame’s getting to his head.’ Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burns out the fastest,” he said to host Karan Johar.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood