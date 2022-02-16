Pak journalist says ‘Shaheen would have got 200 crores at IPL auction’, gets massively trolled

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

Pakistani journalist has been brutally trolled for predicting selling price of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afradi in IPL. Ihtisham Ul Haq, on Sunday said had Shaheen been in fray for the auction, he would have been sold for a whooping Rs200 crore.

“If, Shaheen Shah Afridi was in #IPLAuction. He would’ve gone for 200 crores”, the journalist tweeted

If, Shaheen Shah Afridi was in #IPLAuction. He would’ve gone for 200 crores. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 13, 2022

In no time, the post got viral and people could not resist schooling the scribe.

That mean 400 Crore in paki Rupee....so 4 billion Rupees..



And PCB budget is 7-8 billion a year...



😂🤣 Saste Nashe Band karo...Kuch bhi bakwas kar lena hai .. — Pranavraaj (@Pranavraaj1) February 13, 2022

200 cr me kitne zero aate he malum bhi he kiya ??? 😆 😂 — Rohan Jethloja (@rohanjethloja) February 13, 2022

Ye koi tareeka hai bheekh mangne ka ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fY5ArCaquo — Nikhil Rajput (@CricCrazyNikk) February 13, 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi after counting zeroes in 200 crore pic.twitter.com/Vvs9edfuGB — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) February 14, 2022

The much anticipated IPL tournament is scheduled to be played from April 2. Pakistani players are barred from playing the IPL tournament after political relations between the two nations turned sour amid 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

#IPL #shaheen afridi