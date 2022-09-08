Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir shares picture with Preity Zinta, says ‘my all-time favourite from Bollywood’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

Pakistan ex-pacer Mohammad Amir is currently representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a picture with Bollywood actor and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta on Twitter and wrote: "My all-time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta."

my all time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/vwLG0Ga4gE — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

Zinta is the co-owner of Saint Lucia Kings and she was in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, to watch the CPL match between Tallawahs and Kings.