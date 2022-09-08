Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir shares picture with Preity Zinta, says ‘my all-time favourite from Bollywood’

Chandigarh, September 8
Pakistan ex-pacer Mohammad Amir is currently representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.
On Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a picture with Bollywood actor and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta on Twitter and wrote: "My all-time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta."
my all time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/vwLG0Ga4gE— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022
Zinta is the co-owner of Saint Lucia Kings and she was in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, to watch the CPL match between Tallawahs and Kings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar
The victim was identified as Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind ar...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Punjab's Muktsar
His wife manages to escape