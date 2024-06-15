 Pakistan man arrested for selling goat with fake teeth; video goes viral : The Tribune India

Pakistan man arrested for selling goat with fake teeth; video goes viral

Police seized seven additional goats as part of their investigation into the incident

Karachi, June 15

Authorities in Karachi apprehended a trader on Saturday for allegedly selling sacrificial goats with plastic teeth in the Gulberg Chowrangi area, as reported by ARY News.

A circulating video on social media depicted a customer removing what appeared to be plastic teeth from one of the goats, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

The arrested trader, hailing from Hyderabad and in Karachi to sell animals for Eidul Adha, admitted under questioning by police that he was involved in the sale.

Police seized seven additional goats as part of their investigation into the incident, according to ARY News.

"The video circulating on social media provided us with vital information about the sale of goats with artificial teeth, leading to the trader's arrest," a police official clarified.

Eidul Adha, slated for June 17 following the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon on June 7, is a significant religious festival where Muslims commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God by sacrificing animals. The meat from these sacrifices is traditionally shared with family and the less fortunate.

The tradition, rooted in the story of Prophet Ibrahimi, involves the sacrifice of animals over three days during Eid celebrations.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, as authorities continue to look into the matter, ARY News reported.

#Pakistan #Social Media


