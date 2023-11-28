Pakistan man enrolls in class 1 at 65 years; says was too poor to go to school, inspires many

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 28

In a testament to the boundless nature of passion for knowledge, 65-year-old Dilawar Khan has etched his name in history by shattering societal norms and enrolling in class 1 at Government Primary School Khongai.

His extraordinary decision has earned him accolades, with the school administration applauding his commitment to lifelong learning and recognising the positive impact it is set to have on society.

Hailing from a financially-challenged household in Dir Upper, within Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dilawar found himself compelled to prioritise supporting his family over pursuing education. However, the passage of time has not dimmed his childhood dream. Determined to complete his education at an age when many are contemplating retirement, Dilawar is challenging both familial responsibilities and societal expectations.

His story serves as a beacon of inspiration, particularly for those who, due to personal reasons, may have had to leave their studies or postpone them. Dilawar’s journey encourages the pursuit of knowledge as a lifelong endeavour proving that it is never too late to embrace education and defy the constraints imposed by age and circumstances.

Netizens on Instagram have taken notice of Dilawar’s courageous step, showering him with cheers and admiration for his resilience in the face of challenges.

His story resonates as a powerful reminder that the pursuit of education knows no bounds and can serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

