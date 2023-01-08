Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 8

Living in small units with surplus resources has become most embraced model in families. People keeping their families small and even governments working proactively to curb population growth has become quite established, especially in the urban areas. However, a contradictory incident to the aforementioned statement has surfaced from Pakistan where a man welcomed his 60th child.

50-year-old Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji, a resident of Quetta Province in Pakistan, had been living with 3 wives and 59 kids in his house. He recently welcomed his another child, Haji Khushhal Khan, taking the tally to 60.

A tweet poster by a news organisation is also getting viral in this context.

Sardar Jan, a resident of Quetta, became the father of the “sixtieth” child.

Sardarjan Mohammad Khan, a resident of Quetta, the Capital of Balochistan, said his sixtieth child was given birth yesterday.

Jan uttered the newborn child is a baby son and he named him Khushal. pic.twitter.com/OHxbYm35kW — ShamshadNews (@Shamshadnetwork) January 3, 2023

Moreover, Jan Mohammad is mulling a fourth wedding for more kids. Besides, his three wives too are eager to produce more kids.

Jan Mohammad is a doctor by profession and have asked his friend to find him a fourth wife, so that he could father more kids.

Jan Mohammad makes all requisite efforts to keep all members of his family happy. He in fact expressed wish to take his family for trips but couldn’t push the plan through, owing to the strength of people. He even made plea to Pakistan government to provide him a bus so that he could take him family for outing.

