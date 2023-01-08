 Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children : The Tribune India

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Jan Mohammad is a doctor by profession and have asked his friend to find him a fourth wife, so that he could father more kids

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

50-year-old Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji with his children. Pic credit- Twitter/@Shamshadnetwork



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 8

Living in small units with surplus resources has become most embraced model in families. People keeping their families small and even governments working proactively to curb population growth has become quite established, especially in the urban areas. However, a contradictory incident to the aforementioned statement has surfaced from Pakistan where a man welcomed his 60th child.

50-year-old Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji, a resident of Quetta Province in Pakistan, had been living with 3 wives and 59 kids in his house. He recently welcomed his another child, Haji Khushhal Khan, taking the tally to 60.

A tweet poster by a news organisation is also getting viral in this context.

Moreover, Jan Mohammad is mulling a fourth wedding for more kids. Besides, his three wives too are eager to produce more kids.

Jan Mohammad is a doctor by profession and have asked his friend to find him a fourth wife, so that he could father more kids.

Jan Mohammad makes all requisite efforts to keep all members of his family happy. He in fact expressed wish to take his family for trips but couldn’t push the plan through, owing to the strength of people. He even made plea to Pakistan government to provide him a bus so that he could take him family for outing.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

3
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

5
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

6
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

7
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

10
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Joshimath declared subsidence zone; 68 families moved to relief centres; PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

610 houses develop cracks | Strip of land with width of arou...

Himachal Cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil takes oath as Minister

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers

Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...

Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...


Cities

View All

~100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Water supply dept staff stage protest

Dog sterilisation resumes, 24 canines neutered on Day 1

Power cuts in intense cold a double whammy for residents

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges

Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Excise Policy 2023-24: Chandigarh Administration mulls bar code, batch number on bottles

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

IGI Airport gold pilferage case: How ‘chance’ thumb impression nailed customs official

3 killed as elevator crashes in Delhi factory

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools extended till Jan 15 in the wake of cold wave

Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Few takers for 35-bed night shelter at Domoria Bridge

Ludhiana court blast case: Pakistani national among 5 named in chargesheeted

Ludhiana court blast case: Pakistani national among 5 chargesheeted

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Emergency, ambulance services will be strengthened to save precious lives: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala