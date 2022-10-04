Pakistan Railways depicts ‘Sex service available in AC Class 1’ on ticket after software hacked

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 4

A technical glitch induced by hackers has created stir in Pakistan Railways as the text of the travel tickets has been altered stating that sex service is available in 1st class AC of the railways.

The click of the ticket has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

ٹرین میں دوران سفر "جنسی سہولیات سے لطف اندوز ہوں" ایسا لکھا ہے مسافروں کو ملنے والے ٹرین ٹکٹوں پر یہ ٹرین سروس پنجاب کے شہروں میانوالی، کندیاں، پپلاں وغیرہ میں چل رہی ہے۔

For more detail must read @MumtaazAwan today's latest👇https://t.co/9MGPxrnX8g pic.twitter.com/0eEn54ytZx — Malik Ramzan Isra (@MalikRamzanIsra) October 1, 2022

As per a report of Daily Pakistan, a passenger travelling from Kot Adu to Wahon Sep 30 spotted the explicit depiction on his ticket. He rushed to the railway officials to apprise them about the issue. Since then, the news became widespread across different media.

Later taking cognisance of the gaffe, Thal Express officials submitted an application to DSP Railway Rawalpindi which stated that their software was hacked. The also urged to register case under relevant sections of cybercrime.