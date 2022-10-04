Pakistan Railways depicts ‘Sex service available in AC Class 1’ on ticket after software hacked

Chandigarh, October 4
A technical glitch induced by hackers has created stir in Pakistan Railways as the text of the travel tickets has been altered stating that sex service is available in 1st class AC of the railways.
The click of the ticket has been doing the rounds on Twitter.
ٹرین میں دوران سفر "جنسی سہولیات سے لطف اندوز ہوں" ایسا لکھا ہے مسافروں کو ملنے والے ٹرین ٹکٹوں پر یہ ٹرین سروس پنجاب کے شہروں میانوالی، کندیاں، پپلاں وغیرہ میں چل رہی ہے۔— Malik Ramzan Isra (@MalikRamzanIsra) October 1, 2022
For more detail must read @MumtaazAwan today's latest👇https://t.co/9MGPxrnX8g pic.twitter.com/0eEn54ytZx
As per a report of Daily Pakistan, a passenger travelling from Kot Adu to Wahon Sep 30 spotted the explicit depiction on his ticket. He rushed to the railway officials to apprise them about the issue. Since then, the news became widespread across different media.
Later taking cognisance of the gaffe, Thal Express officials submitted an application to DSP Railway Rawalpindi which stated that their software was hacked. The also urged to register case under relevant sections of cybercrime.
جناب اس ٹکٹ پر جن سہولیات کا ذکر ہے اسکی وجہ یہ ہے کہ کل تھل ایکسپریس کا ٹکٹنگ سسٹم ہیک ہو گیا تھا یہ سسٹم ایک پرائیویٹ کنٹریکٹر کے پاس ہے اس نے ریلوے اور ایف آئی اے کو تحریری طور پر شکائت کی ہے کہ اسکا سسٹم ہیک کر لیاگیا تھا لیکن اب سسٹم کو ہیکر کے شکنجے سے آزاد کروا لیا گیا ہے https://t.co/mJBHnXCWL6 pic.twitter.com/y1pLaci0ua— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) October 1, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...