Pakistan Twitter accounts call Arshdeep Singh a ‘Khalistani’, edit his Wikipedia page over dropped catch; Punjab govt comes in his support

Chandigarh, September 5
It is saddening to see how brutally Arshdeep Singh is being trolled even as cricketing fraternity has come out strongly in support of the left-arm pacer over his dropped catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali during the Asia Cup Super-4 match.
To malign him, Twitter accounts from Pakistan called Arshdeep Singh a Khalistani and edited and fiddled with his Wikipedia page after he dropped the catch.
1) Indian cricket player Arshdeep dropped a catch in the 2nd match of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022.— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022
And, now accounts from Pakistan are running Khalistan propaganda & calling Arshdeep a Khalistani.
Here is the thread! pic.twitter.com/pOyaBPLyJW
Utter LIES!— Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) September 1, 2022
I grew up in India & traveled across its length n breath with family—everywhere us Sikhs were shown special courtesy n respect.
BTW this is what your patron saint was exhorting from stage *1 year before* catastrophic events of 1984. #Khalistani pic.twitter.com/ihqgs7KomM https://t.co/APeXdSz2zE
Wikimedia page of of #arshdeepsingh is modified by Pakistanis for creating this fake #khalistani narrative.— Gyan Jara Hatke (@gyanjarahatke) September 5, 2022
But so called journalists in india media did not spend a single minute on research.😡😡😡😡
.@ndtv .@PrannoyRoyNDTV थू है तुम्हारे journalists के उपर।😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/4orJ7HkrgU
Don't fall for the propaganda of Pakistani gangs and their Indian supporters.— Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) September 4, 2022
Most accounts who said Khalistani to Arshdeep are from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/61Scl8dMLn
Aman ki Asha: There should be more cricket, cinema. Let love begin— Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) September 5, 2022
ISI Bots after India loses match: Use Arshdeep and launch a Khalistani narrative to divide India.
Ban everything with this terrorist nation!
Wikipedia to be fcuked now, how the pakistani allowed to edit with the word "Khalistani" in the place of India. pic.twitter.com/jVtUwqmmv3— ⚔️🇮🇳🕉️A LONE KAFFIR ARMY🕉️🇮🇳 ⚔️ (@KaffirBaba_2) September 5, 2022
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has come in support of the cricketer.
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer spoke in support of the cricketer. Meet Hayer extended government's full support to Arshdeep, after he spoke with his mother.
It was in the third ball of the 18th over when Pakistan needed 32 runs off 15 balls that Ali slog-swept leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. But he got a thick top-edge, which flew towards short third man. Arshdeep, stationed there, put down the sitter as the ball went through his hands. If Arshdeep had taken the catch, Ali would have been out for a duck.
Eventually, Arshdeep trapped Ali lbw in the final over with a pin-point yorker. But by then, he had made 16 runs off eight balls. But with two needed off the last two balls, Pakistan won it as Iftikhar Ahmed got the needed runs with a drive down the ground.
