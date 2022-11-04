Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh, November 4
As victory over South Africa has kept Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals qualification hopes alive, here is a Pakistani actress who has promised to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup.
However, even a win in their final Group 2 match against Bangladesh might not be enough for Pakistan to progress.
Meanwhile, Indians are keenly waiting for the next match with Zimbabwe and Shinwari is hoping that India lose that match.
She wrote, “I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match."
I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022
With the win over South Africa, Pakistan has climbed up T20 World Cup 2022 chart to the 3rd spot. They won two from four matches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
Morbi municipality's chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed
The British-era suspension bridge, built on the Machchhu in ...
AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...