Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shares good time spent with son amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Chandigarh, December 5
Amid rumours of divorce with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to Instagram to share a video of alone time spent with his son Izhaan.
He wrote: “Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League...We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too..."
View this post on Instagram
As per media reports, India's tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, Sania Mirza, is reportedly going through a turbulent phase in her marriage with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, with rumours suggesting they are thinking about splitting.
A report in koimoi.com had suggested the star couple are thinking about parting ways after 12 years of marriage.
The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old Sania, who had announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.
While the actual reason for the reported discord is not known, a report by DNA quoting Pakistani media said recently that the Malik cheated on the star tennis player.
