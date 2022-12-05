Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shares good time spent with son amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 5

Amid rumours of divorce with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to Instagram to share a video of alone time spent with his son Izhaan.

He wrote: “Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League...We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

As per media reports, India's tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, Sania Mirza, is reportedly going through a turbulent phase in her marriage with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, with rumours suggesting they are thinking about splitting.

A report in koimoi.com had suggested the star couple are thinking about parting ways after 12 years of marriage.

The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old Sania, who had announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

While the actual reason for the reported discord is not known, a report by DNA quoting Pakistani media said recently that the Malik cheated on the star tennis player.