Pakistani fans slams Babar Azam over shooting ‘shameless’ video of cricketer Azam Khan wiping sweat with currency notes

Chandigarh, May 22

It did not impress fans when Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan—in a viral video on social media--- was seen using foreign currency notes to wipe off sweat.

As Azam Khan wiped sweat off his forehead, Pakistan captain Babar Azam could be heard teasing him while recording the video.

This did not go down well with the fans at a time when Pakistan is facing the worst financial mess.

Babar was slammed for the 'insensitive' and 'shameless' video.

Babar ne aba bol diya ab azam khan ko sab ne yehi bolna hai ??#BabarAzam?? #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/rHG5d0nTTy — Urooj Jawed???? (@uroojjawed12) May 20, 2024

In the video, Babar could be heard asking Azam, "Abba, kya hua hai? Garmi hai? (What happened? Is it hot?)".

Khan then says, "Bahot zyada garmi hai (it's too hot)", and then is seen wiping his sweat with British currency notes. Babar, among others, was heard laughing. The video has been branded 'shameless' by many on social media.

@wwasay @Rizzvi73 what is this behavior of Pakistani cricketers?

People in Pakistan are craving for daily needs of roti and cricketers are shamelessly posting such videos. https://t.co/298JYtJDON — Deepak Sonar (@deepaksonar911) May 20, 2024

Pakistani, awam, like you are really a bunch of insensitive jerks. People are dying due to food shortage in Pakistan, and this guy, instead of donating money to them, is paying for interet wifi and expensive mobile while sitting under a roof and mocking poor people. https://t.co/rU1Thdfiai — Awais Edits ???? (@Inqalab22) May 20, 2024

