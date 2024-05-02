Pakistani groom gifts bride Imran Khan’s photo as wedding present, video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 2
Ditching expensive wedding presents, a Pakistani groom gifted a framed picture of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
The video was shared on X on April 30 and has garnered more than 7 lakh views so far. In the video, the couple is standing on the stage when the groom starts unwrapping the gift. As soon as the bride realises what’s inside the cover, she burst into laughter.
The video was captioned: “Becoming a common occurrence now. How long before they put a ban on this?”
Becoming a common occurrence now. How long before they put a ban on this? pic.twitter.com/c0BJHjTdkQ— Mahvish- (@halfbakedtruths) April 30, 2024
Among mixed reactions received by the video, one of the users commented, “Link with Imran Khan isn’t a political affiliation, it’s a love story.”
Another wrote: “Weirdest gender reveal I’ve witnessed on social media.”
“Yeah it’s their life, their call - but I wouldn’t be associated with such a mindset of people,” wrote the third user.
