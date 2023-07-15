Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 15

Pakistan is in deep waters financially.

Currently going through its worst economic crisis, a video of Pakistani man begging for money on a flight to build a madrasa has gone viral. And he sure has found the best place.

He told the passengers: “I am not a beggar, I just want donations”

"We are collecting funds to build a madrasa. Should you wish to donate, don't get up and come to me. I'll come to your seat," the man could be heard saying. It's not known when the video was filmed.

A Pakistani man takes begging to the next level.

He figured out that the best place to catch rich people in a closed space would be flights, so he booked a ticket and started begging in mid flight.



One wrote: “A Pakistani man takes begging to the next level. He figured out that the best place to catch rich people in a closed space would be flights, so he booked a ticket and started begging in mid flight. Got to give it to them, they most definitely are market leaders when it comes to begging.” Another wrote: “Begging should declare as national sports of Pakistan ????”

“Begging tricks....I think sehbaz ko bhi aise hi try krna chaiye??”

Begging tricks....

Others feel, nothing wrong in it, as Pakistani top leaders, too, have extended hands to Saudi Arabia and UAE for loans.

