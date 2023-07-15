Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Chandigarh, July 15
Pakistan is in deep waters financially.
Currently going through its worst economic crisis, a video of Pakistani man begging for money on a flight to build a madrasa has gone viral. And he sure has found the best place.
He told the passengers: “I am not a beggar, I just want donations”
"We are collecting funds to build a madrasa. Should you wish to donate, don't get up and come to me. I'll come to your seat," the man could be heard saying. It's not known when the video was filmed.
A Pakistani man takes begging to the next level.— IC (Intellectually Confused) (@IntConfused) July 14, 2023
He figured out that the best place to catch rich people in a closed space would be flights, so he booked a ticket and started begging in mid flight.
Got to give it to them, they most definitely are market leaders when it comes to… https://t.co/sWWde2BJz8
One wrote: “A Pakistani man takes begging to the next level. He figured out that the best place to catch rich people in a closed space would be flights, so he booked a ticket and started begging in mid flight. Got to give it to them, they most definitely are market leaders when it comes to begging.” Another wrote: “Begging should declare as national sports of Pakistan ????”
“Begging tricks....I think sehbaz ko bhi aise hi try krna chaiye??”
Begging tricks....— Defense Expo India (@DefenseIndia) July 14, 2023
I think sehbaz ko bhi aise hi try krna chaiye?? https://t.co/zbPvl6yy5b
Others feel, nothing wrong in it, as Pakistani top leaders, too, have extended hands to Saudi Arabia and UAE for loans.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7,500 acres flooded in Punjab's Fazilka
Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak ...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...