Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

Chandigarh, September 29

A video of two Pakistani leaders from opposing political parties engaging in a fight during a live television debate has gone viral on social media.

Things escalated to a level between the two leaders during a live TV debate over Imran Khan that they got physical with each other. They were also heard abusing each other.

As per reports, the fight took place between Afnan Ullah Khan from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It was Javed Chaudhry’s Express News talk show.

It began with Marwat slapping Afnan Ullah after the leader from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) abused former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Soon the two began kicking and hitting each other.

As the debate was live, people from the studio were seen running to stop them.

Kalesh b/w Two Party workers on Live TV during debate over Imran khan in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/t1KgQs6ye5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 28, 2023

