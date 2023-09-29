Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

Chandigarh, September 29
A video of two Pakistani leaders from opposing political parties engaging in a fight during a live television debate has gone viral on social media.
Things escalated to a level between the two leaders during a live TV debate over Imran Khan that they got physical with each other. They were also heard abusing each other.
As per reports, the fight took place between Afnan Ullah Khan from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It was Javed Chaudhry’s Express News talk show.
It began with Marwat slapping Afnan Ullah after the leader from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) abused former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Soon the two began kicking and hitting each other.
As the debate was live, people from the studio were seen running to stop them.
Below is the viral video:
Kalesh b/w Two Party workers on Live TV during debate over Imran khan in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/t1KgQs6ye5— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 28, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
Indian-Americans condemn increasing instances of hate against Hindus in Canada
Ask Ottawa not to mix freedom of expression with freedom for...
Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka
Leave for Bathinda to participate in a protest dharna there