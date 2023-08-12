Pakistani singer Ali Sethi who sang 'Pasoori' refutes wedding rumours with painter Salman Toor: I'm not married

PTI

Mumbai, August 12

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi on Saturday denied marriage rumours, claiming that the musician has secretly exchanged vows with New York-based painter Salman Toor.

Sethi, known for his rendition of songs such as "Pasoori", "Gulon Main Rang", "Ranjish Hi Sahi" and "Chan Kithan", refuted the reports in a post shared on his Instagram Stories.

"I'm not married. I don't know who started the rumour," Sethi said.

"But maybe they should help market my new release," he wrote alongside a link to his new single "Paniya".

Reports of Sethi and Toor's secret wedding went viral on social media on Friday.

