Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

Chandigarh, March 16

A student’s unconventional answer on a Physics exam administered by the Karachi board in Pakistan has sparked a wave of laughter across social media platforms. The paper was shared by a teacher online.

The focus of this amusement is a question asking, ‘Why is the central ring of Newton’s ring dark? State the reason.’ Instead of a conventional scientific response, the student expressed frustration and disbelief in the answer space, and said, ‘Brothers have given a very dangerous paper. I swear the heart hurts.’

This response, although not from traditional exam etiquette, captures the universal experience of students facing challenging exams.

Watch the video below:

The video of the answer sheet quickly gained traction online, with users finding humour and relatability in the student’s candid reaction. One user praised the song written as the answer, while another remarked, ‘Question of your choice. Answer of our choice.”

