Pakistani TikTok star backfired over forest fire clip as country reels under intense heatwave

Chandigarh, May 18

A Pakistani social media star has been slammed for posting a TikTok video on forest fire as the country reels under intense heatwave this year.

Humaira Asghar, who has millions of followers, posted a clip of herself walking teasingly in a silver gown while the hillside burns.

In the caption, she wrote: "Fire erupts wherever I am."

The video was made soon after police arrested a man earlier this month in the northwestern city of Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire as a background for a video.

This tiktoker from Pakistan has set fire to the forest for 15 sec video.



Government should make sure that culprits are punished and the tiktoker along with the brand should be penalised. #Pakistan #TikTok pic.twitter.com/76ad77ULdJ — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) May 17, 2022

The video has been deleted. Pakistan had recently issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years. Scientists had warned that more than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in Pakistan, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. For the first time in decades, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season.