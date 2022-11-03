Pakistani woman falls for driver’s gear shifting style, ends up marrying him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

People love each other as they like some special traits in them and those qualities may vary from person to person. Moreover, it gets more important to acknowledge each-others qualities and flaws when it’s about spending a whole life together. But have you ever seen any case where someone falls for the other just by being fascinated after seeing them change gear of a car? Well such bizarre temptation of holding a driver’s hand aroused to a Pakistani woman just by being allured of former’s gear shifting style.

A Pakistan woman from a well-to-do family fell in lovewith a driver and ended up marrying him just by being impressed by his gear-changing style. As per a report of Daily Pakistan, the woman used to get driving classes from the man who is now her husband.

The woman told she loved the way he used to move his hands while changing the gears and added that she was tempted to hold his hands when he switched the gears while driving.

When asked about dedicating a song to her husband, the woman said “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho Aur Chabi Kho Jaye” would be perfect devotion to their love story.

