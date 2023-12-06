Pakistani woman Javeria Khanum and Kolkata man were in a long-term relationship for 5 years; she was denied visa twice

Chandigarh, December 6
Karachi resident Javeria Khanum crossed over to the Indian side from Attari in Amritsar to marry a Kolkata resident in January.
On the border, she was welcomed by her fiancé Sameer Khan and members of his family to the beats of 'dhol'.
Khanum has been granted a 45-day visa after two previous visa rejections and the Covid pandemic stalled their plans for around five years.
The couple, in a brief interaction with reporters at Attari, said the marriage would be solemnised in January. She had tried to get a visa on two occasions, but got lucky only the third time.
Sharing how the couple got in touch, Khan said he showed interest in marrying Khanum after seeing her photo on his mother's phone.
Earlier, the visa was rejected twice and in between there was the Covid pandemic, Khan said, adding that he was thankful to the Indian government for the visa.
In a similar incident, earlier, a Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, had crossed over to India to move in with Sachin Meena whom she befriended over an online game and eventually fell for.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...