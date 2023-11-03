Pakistani YouTuber showcases boy walking chained tiger, outrage on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

In a shocking turn of events, a video posted by Pakistani YouTuber Nouman Hassan has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The video features a young boy casually walking a chained tiger inside a luxurious house, drawing both admiration for the boy's courage and condemnation for the circumstances surrounding the video.

Nouman Hassan, known for his online presence as a video creator, routinely shares content showcasing his private collection of exotic animals, including tigers, snakes, and crocodiles. The latest video, which shows a child leading a fully-grown tiger with a chain, has gained thousands of likes within a mere four days. While some viewers laud the boy's apparent bravery, others are deeply disturbed by the risky situation he is placed in.

Speculation has arisen on social media regarding the identity of the child in the video, with some users suggesting he might be Hassan's nephew. Questions have also emerged about the legality and ethics of keeping a tiger as a pet, with some users expressing their shock and disbelief. The video has been labeled as "ridiculous" by certain Instagram users.

This is not the first instance of Hassan showcasing his exotic pets on social media. Earlier, he shared a brief clip of a different tiger being walked inside a car showroom. His private collection also includes lions, which he acquired through an auction held by the Lahore Safari Zoo in August of the previous year. The zoo auctioned off numerous lions and tigers to alleviate overcrowding and reduce expenses related to their upkeep.

Hassan has defended his ownership of these big cats by emphasising the importance of diversifying the gene pool for private collectors who already own such animals. Pakistan, unfortunately, lacks significant legislation to safeguard animal welfare, and its zoos have often faced criticism for their poor facilities. In 2020, a court ordered the closure of the country's capital's only zoo due to substandard conditions and animal mistreatment.

Many individuals like Hassan, who own exotic animals, frequently share their images and videos on social media platforms, and some even rent out these animals for movies and photoshoots. This practice has drawn opposition from conservationists, with organizations like the WWF advocating for the relocation of these creatures to established zoos or implementing measures such as sterilization, contraception for breeding females.

The controversial video of a young boy and a chained tiger serves as a stark reminder of the ethical dilemmas and potential dangers associated with the ownership of exotic animals, further igniting discussions on the need for stricter regulations and animal welfare safeguards.

