Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Chandigarh, May 7
Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been roasted for his comments that he made during a podcast.
The clip has gone viral, where Khan is speaking about his life in the United Kingdom. However, it was one particular line that Internet picked up.
“I was very welcome in the UK but I never considered it my home. I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it. A donkey remains a donkey," Khan is heard saying in the viral clip, for which he was brutally trolled.
Have you seen this video ma'am ?? @LadyVelvet_HFQ What's your take on this man ma'am https://t.co/Ds15L0CsqE— ankitksingh1213 (@uksingh1213) May 7, 2022
Full marks on honesty— Sarvesh Tiwari (@bhAratenduH) May 7, 2022
😂😂😂 https://t.co/T1MXByCsWU
Hence proved, Donkey is not equal to Zebra. https://t.co/QSS0xQhMM8 pic.twitter.com/PPY3Pv8EnK— Adeel Gill (@AdeelIGill) May 7, 2022
This guy ruled Pakistan! https://t.co/QnkG7NVe4y— Amit Prakash (@amitprakash__) May 7, 2022
Finally he admitts https://t.co/FFIBnnpLQD— Mehreen Siddique (@mehreendhillon2) May 6, 2022
The podcast was shot with Pakistan-based content creator Junaid Akram.
