Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been roasted for his comments that he made during a podcast.

The clip has gone viral, where Khan is speaking about his life in the United Kingdom. However, it was one particular line that Internet picked up.

“I was very welcome in the UK but I never considered it my home. I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it. A donkey remains a donkey," Khan is heard saying in the viral clip, for which he was brutally trolled.

The podcast was shot with Pakistan-based content creator Junaid Akram.

