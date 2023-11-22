Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar lauds PM Modi for consoling 'heartbroken' Team India after World Cup defeat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday consoled the Indian players after their loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

And Pakistan’s pace legend Shoaib Akhtar lauded PM Modi’s gesture.

Speaking with Zee News, Akhtar said: “He [Rohit Sharma] played really well and led the team superbly. He just missed the trick on the last day. Otherwise, he thoroughly deserved to win the World Cup. I’m still thinking why he couldn’t win the title. He had the right intent throughout the tournament. He didn’t think about personal milestones. Instead, he was focused on winning the World Cup for India. I genuinely feel for him.”

He also slammed the social media trolls for targeting the family members of the Indian and Australian cricketers.

Akhtar also praised PM Modi for visiting the dressing room and consoling the "heartbroken" members of Team India.

“I appreciated the gesture of your Prime Minister. He gave a clear message that he is there with the players. It was a huge gesture. This was a message that India as a nation is standing beside the Indian cricket team. As simple as that. This is a really emotional time for them. He took them (players) as his children, as kids and he lifted their morale to tell them that they played well. This was a great gesture by the PM,” Akhtar added.

