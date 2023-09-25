In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

Chandigarh, September 25
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udipur on Sunday.
Though the couple is yet to share their wedding pictures, the photographs of their wedding are going viral on social media.
‘Jaimala’ and ‘pheras’ took place around 4.30 p.m on Sunday.
The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.
For the wedding, Parineeti reportedly wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.
Parineeti looked lovely in a champagne pink sequin saree with cape, teamed it with elegant precious stone jewellery and pink choodha (bangles). Raghav opted for a classic black tuxedo.
They tied the knot in an early evening ceremony. The baraat arrived at the venue in beautifully decorated boats. "Pearl white" was the theme of the main function.
The guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the tennis star who is also Parineeti's BFF.
With inputs from agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...