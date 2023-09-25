In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 25

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udipur on Sunday.

Though the couple is yet to share their wedding pictures, the photographs of their wedding are going viral on social media.

‘Jaimala’ and ‘pheras’ took place around 4.30 p.m on Sunday.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti reportedly wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.

Parineeti looked lovely in a champagne pink sequin saree with cape, teamed it with elegant precious stone jewellery and pink choodha (bangles). Raghav opted for a classic black tuxedo.

They tied the knot in an early evening ceremony. The baraat arrived at the venue in beautifully decorated boats. "Pearl white" was the theme of the main function.

The guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the tennis star who is also Parineeti's BFF.

With inputs from agencies

