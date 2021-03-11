‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill claps back at trolls mocking her for condoling Sidhu Moosewala’s death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

The Internet is filled with torch-bearers who don’t miss a chance to become your moral police.

In one such incident, Shae Gill, the singer who became an overnight sensation earlier this year after being featured on a Coke Studio Season 14 song ‘Pasoori’ alongside Ali Sethi, had to face severe criticism for condoling the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

She had expressed grief in an Instagram post after Moosewala’s tragic death.

"Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss," Gill had wriiten.

However, the singer’s condolences didn’t go down well with some people as they were quick to police her on how as a Muslim, she should not offer prayers for people outside her religion.

As the singer was trolled unabashedly for allegedly offering ‘dua’ for a non-Muslim, she took to Instagram to share about her religion, saying, “Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions."

She even blocked some of the users who replied to her story telling her how her actions went against the community and the country she lived in.

"If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked", she wrote.

Gill said she was "sick" of people policing her.

"I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard," Gill wrote on her Instagram.