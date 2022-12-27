Bizarre reaction of woman sitting next to serial killer Charles Sobhraj in flight goes viral, netizens could sense scare

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 27

What expressions do you expect from a person upon realising that he/she had been travelling sitting next to a person who had claimed as many as 30 lives and has just now been released from jail. Well a photo, as testimony to the aforementioned scenario, has been making the rounds on social media where expressions of a woman sitting next to serial killer Charles Sobhraj in flight have become hot cake for netizens to initiate a stir.

Sobhraj upon his release from Nepal jail was travelling to France via Doha on Qatar Airways flight. His photo was clicked on board but something that captivated people were expressions of a woman sitting beside him in the flight. The woman seems to be pushing herself away from Sobhraj giving a side eye to him.

That awkward moment when you realise you’re sitting next to a serial killer who claimed at least 30 lives pic.twitter.com/QmgQFdZRsK — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) December 25, 2022

Many reacted to the peculiar expressions of the lady and felt they would do the same upon realising that they were travelling with a serial killer by their side.

I feel for these women! Imagine booking a flight and finding out you're sitting next to a serial killer 🥴



Photo credit: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/43Er1bEBtb — Stuti (@StutiNMishra) December 23, 2022

I would also be looking a little scared if I found out I was seated next to a serial killer on a long haul flight to Paris. #CharlesSobhraj #TheSerpent #BikiniKiller pic.twitter.com/scMICJ6zgW — Mark A. Thomson (@MarkAlanThomson) December 24, 2022

Middle lady won’t bother him entire flight for washroom after knowing this😅 — Tara (@tara_Stories) December 25, 2022

Sobjhraj, an infamous serial killer was lodged in Nepal jail. He is accused in plethora of killings across Asia. He was released from jail and deported to France on the pretext of his deteriorating health as Nepal court realised keeping him inside prison would be violation of his fundamental rights.

He became widely acclaimed after the release of the Netflix crime documentary "The Serpent".

