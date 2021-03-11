Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Pictures of an IAS officer from Assam inspecting the flood-affected areas have been doing the rounds on Internet lately.

Keerthi Jalli, the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district in Assam has gone viral for showing utter dedication in rendering her services.

Pictures of Jalli garnered praise from netizens for the officer can be seen walking barefoot on the flood-affected areas to inspect the destruction.

The brave-hearted officer was hailed for her commendable role as an administrator who reached out to people in distress and listened to their problems and concerns.

Madam Deputy Commissioner Inspected the flood & erosion affected areas of Chesri GP, Village- Chutrasangan under Borkhola Dev. Block, on foot where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to this flood & erosion and instructed concerned officials to pic.twitter.com/93krg6nVH0 — Deputy Commissioner Cachar (@dccachar) May 25, 2022

She interacted with people to take notes on the issues faced by them due to the devastating effects of the flood. She even instructed the concerned officials to put in place all measures to protect the land from flood and erosion.

Incessant rains, floods and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Assam, affecting over 5 lakh people in 20 districts of the state.