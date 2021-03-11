Picture: Dog found with neck pierced with arrow in US battles for survival; netizen says the one responsible does not ‘deserve to breathe’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Animal services in the US found a four-month-old dog with an arrow through its neck.

The arrow is nearly as long as the dog's body.

A woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded dog Monday in a neighborhood near the city of Desert Hot Springs after hearing the puppy “screaming,” Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement.

RivCO animalSERVICES tweeted: “This happened today — and our team saved the dog’s life. Thank you so much to ⁦@RSO⁩ for major assistance! Terrible act! ⁦@RivCoNow⁩ #Chihuahua #veterinarycare #animalcruelty”.

Veterinary staff determined that the arrow did not strike the puppy’s vital arteries and it was removed, reports nypost.com.

“For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

“We are shocked and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this.”

After seeing the picture, netizens flared up.

One commented : “The one who did this does not ‘deserve to breathe’”.

The fiend who did this does not deserve to breathe. https://t.co/Ez626XI0b2 — jill otey (@birddog13) May 26, 2022