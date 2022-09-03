Pictures of proposed design of New Delhi railway station creates stir, twitterati divided

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 3

The pictures of futuristic design of New Delhi railway station, tweeted by Ministry of Railways, have left netizens in awe of its beauty. Since being tweeted, the proposed revamp has been top trend across social media platforms.

“Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS),” the caption of the tweet by Railway Ministry reads.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

Users hailed the design calling it a feat in area of infrastructural development.

वाह! यह है मेरे सपनों का भारत

जो सपना सच होने वाला है

However, many users rebuked saying that the government should first inculcate punctuality in plying the trains. Many surmised government would sell the station to private players after constructing.

Pehle desh k logo ko rojgar to de do fir ye sub kroge to acha b lagega — prabhu prajapati (@prabhup01957372) September 3, 2022

Indian Railways has proactively taken up the initiative of redeveloping certain significant railway station with large scale commutation across the country. In the bid, certain stations including Bhopal, Gandhinagar, and Bengaluru have already been refurbished.