Pictures of proposed design of New Delhi railway station creates stir, twitterati divided

Chandigarh, September 3
The pictures of futuristic design of New Delhi railway station, tweeted by Ministry of Railways, have left netizens in awe of its beauty. Since being tweeted, the proposed revamp has been top trend across social media platforms.
“Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS),” the caption of the tweet by Railway Ministry reads.
Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022
Users hailed the design calling it a feat in area of infrastructural development.
That's looking awesome....🤩🤩🙏🏽— Ari Bose (@bose_ari) September 3, 2022
It's beautiful— Umang Jagnani (@umang_lensart) September 3, 2022
वाह! यह है मेरे सपनों का भारत— Chetanay (@india_first_1_) September 3, 2022
जो सपना सच होने वाला है
Modi Era 🔥
Modi govt taking India to new heights of development in all sector— The Tall Indian (@MithilaWaala) September 3, 2022
However, many users rebuked saying that the government should first inculcate punctuality in plying the trains. Many surmised government would sell the station to private players after constructing.
सुबह -सुबह ऐसे मजाक न किया करो रेल मंत्रालय से ,बहुत सारी ट्रेनों की हालत दयनीय स्थिति में पहले उनमें सुधार कीजिये— 🇮🇳कर्मचारी 🇮🇳 (@RD_ghatwa) September 3, 2022
रेल संचालन को समयबद्धता के साथ कीजिये फिर इसे सपने दिखाइए 🙏
We want trains on time— GARIMA (@gsgarima36) September 3, 2022
Unnecessary expenditure on Overhyped design. We can keep it simple yet effective. This trend of ultra modernization will result in Higher fares— Nitin Golcha (@GolchaNitin) September 3, 2022
We hav seen this rise in Air Fares as Private operators of Terminals r charging a huge fees which are added in our tickets
Pehle desh k logo ko rojgar to de do fir ye sub kroge to acha b lagega— prabhu prajapati (@prabhup01957372) September 3, 2022
Indian Railways has proactively taken up the initiative of redeveloping certain significant railway station with large scale commutation across the country. In the bid, certain stations including Bhopal, Gandhinagar, and Bengaluru have already been refurbished.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister
West’s economic war of attrition against Moscow is set to ta...
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart
Report says pilot worked at Tupelo regional airport
Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP
Latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kum...
Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders
Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi w...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...