Pigeon with message in Urdu leaves people guessing

Kanpur (UP), February 17
In an interesting incident, a pigeon carrying a letter was found in Kathara village of Bidhnu in Kanpur.
The pigeon with a piece of paper around its neck, and having some Urdu text written on it along with blood stains on the other side, was found perched at the entrance of a local resident's house on Thursday.
According to reports, farmer Dharmendra Kushwaha of the village was feeding the cattle, when he found a grey pigeon sitting at the entrance of his house. It was constantly cooing. On giving a closer look, he found a piece of paper tied around the pigeon's neck with a white thread.
Later, Dharmendra caught the bird with the help of some neighbours.
"I thought it was a love letter for someone. On opening the piece of paper, I saw that there were seven lines in Urdu written in blue ink. The whole text was written in a square box," he told reporters.
"There were some blood stains on the other side of the paper," he added.
The villagers put the pigeon in a cage and alerted the police control room.
At the same time, they also started searching for Urdu experts to decipher the meaning of the text.
ACP Ghatampur Dinesh Kumar Shukla said, "The pigeon was carrying a 'tabiz' (amulet) around its neck. The police tried to release the pigeon, but it kept on returning."
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...