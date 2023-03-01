Pilot flying to England takes detour mid-air to show passengers glimpses of northern lights

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

A pilot of easyJet flight from Iceland to England gave his flyers a rare experience by making them catch glimpses of the northern lights. The view of the lifetime was made to be witnessed by the passengersafter the flight took 360-degree turn in the sky.

A picture in this regard has been shared on Twitter by a user, Adam Groves, who was one of the on-board passengers. “Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights,” Adam wrote.

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

The route of the flight was towards west of the Faroe Islands but it took a divergence for the captivating view. The aircraft took around 10 minutes to return at its preordained path.

EasyJet airline laid out a statement hailing the pilot’s efforts. They wrote, "We are pleased that the captain on our flight from Reykjavik to Manchester yesterday evening was able to perform a controlled [maneuver] in order to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature's greatest sights, the Aurora Borealis."

"Our crew will always go above and beyond for our customers and we're delighted to have been able to share this special view of the northern lights with them," the airline added.

Even though flight got a bit late owing to the exercise, the passengers were more than happy to see the view of the northern lights. The 360-degree turn was recorded by many online flight trackers. Flighttrader24.com took to Twitter to share the graphical clip to show how pilot took the detour.

A few moments of flight time for an experience of a life time. These passengers were treated to stunning views of the Northern lights yesterday. https://t.co/AsI8nYrm1w pic.twitter.com/SBtyKXKMTf — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 28, 2023

