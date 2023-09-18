Pink pigeon, has anyone seen it? Watch the rare bird being fed by locals in Greater Manchester

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 18

Most of us would be mystified looking at a pink pigeon. So are the people in the UK after a pink pigeon showed up in Bury town centre.

The bird was spotted accepting food from the locals as well as on rooftops in the area, BBC reported.

Greater Manchester Police said some of its officers on foot patrol had also come across the "rare pink pigeon in the town centre".

Locals are wondering whether the bird has been dyed or is naturally pink.

Samantha Brown, 43, said: "I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place. "I think it's dyed but who knows?"

"Officers are out on foot patrol this afternoon as part of #OpHeartbeat Officers quickly came across a rare pink pigeon in the town centre. Have you seen Burys Pink Pigeon yet? Let us know & come and say hi when you spot us." Greater Manchester Police post on Facebook read.

Sometime back, in New York City, a pink pigeon was rescued by Wild Bird Fund after it was dyed bright pink for a gender reveal party.