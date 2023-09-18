Pink pigeon, has anyone seen it? Watch the rare bird being fed by locals in Greater Manchester

Chandigarh, September 18
Most of us would be mystified looking at a pink pigeon. So are the people in the UK after a pink pigeon showed up in Bury town centre.
The bird was spotted accepting food from the locals as well as on rooftops in the area, BBC reported.
Greater Manchester Police said some of its officers on foot patrol had also come across the "rare pink pigeon in the town centre".
Locals are wondering whether the bird has been dyed or is naturally pink.
Samantha Brown, 43, said: "I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place. "I think it's dyed but who knows?"
Has anyone else seen this pink pigeon in Bury and does anyone know why it is pink?! #Bury #pinkpigeon #pigeon #pink #bird pic.twitter.com/wrx63R21TP— Harriet Heywood (@Heywoodharriet_) September 9, 2023
"Officers are out on foot patrol this afternoon as part of #OpHeartbeat Officers quickly came across a rare pink pigeon in the town centre. Have you seen Burys Pink Pigeon yet? Let us know & come and say hi when you spot us." Greater Manchester Police post on Facebook read.
"Has anyone else seen this pink pigeon in Bury and does anyone know why it is pink?!" Samantha Brown, 43, told BBC, "I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place." She adds, "I think it's being dyed but who knows?"
Sometime back, in New York City, a pink pigeon was rescued by Wild Bird Fund after it was dyed bright pink for a gender reveal party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Special Session: Success of G20 is that of 140 crore Indians, not of individual or party, says PM
PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...
Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet
Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...
Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried
Transport Department yet to appoint 23 RTOs
'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel
In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants
Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online 'task fraud'
The fraudsters contact the man on Whatsapp and tell him that...