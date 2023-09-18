 Pink pigeon, has anyone seen it? Watch the rare bird being fed by locals in Greater Manchester : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Pink pigeon, has anyone seen it? Watch the rare bird being fed by locals in Greater Manchester

Pink pigeon, has anyone seen it? Watch the rare bird being fed by locals in Greater Manchester

Pink pigeon, has anyone seen it? Watch the rare bird being fed by locals in Greater Manchester


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 18

Most of us would be mystified looking at a pink pigeon. So are the people in the UK after a pink pigeon showed up in Bury town centre.

The bird was spotted accepting food from the locals as well as on rooftops in the area, BBC reported.

Greater Manchester Police said some of its officers on foot patrol had also come across the "rare pink pigeon in the town centre".

Locals are wondering whether the bird has been dyed or is naturally pink.

Samantha Brown, 43, said: "I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place. "I think it's dyed but who knows?"

"Officers are out on foot patrol this afternoon as part of #OpHeartbeat Officers quickly came across a rare pink pigeon in the town centre. Have you seen Burys Pink Pigeon yet? Let us know & come and say hi when you spot us." Greater Manchester Police post on Facebook read.

"Has anyone else seen this pink pigeon in Bury and does anyone know why it is pink?!" Samantha Brown, 43, told BBC, "I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place." She adds, "I think it's being dyed but who knows?"

Sometime back, in New York City, a pink pigeon was rescued by Wild Bird Fund after it was dyed bright pink for a gender reveal party.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

2
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

3
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

4
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

5
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

6
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

7
India

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

8
Trending

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

9
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

10
J & K

Startup’s nano drones show potential in counter-terror operations

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

Parliament Special Session: Success of G20 is that of 140 crore Indians, not of individual or party, says PM

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Transport Department yet to appoint 23 RTOs

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online ‘task fraud’

Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online 'task fraud'

The fraudsters contact the man on Whatsapp and tell him that...


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts