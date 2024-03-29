Pizza delivery agent in Canada faces racist abuse on video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

A video has surfaced online showing a disgruntled customer in Toronto abusing a pizza delivery agent and hurling racist slurs at him. The young agent from Canadian pizza chain “Pizza Pizza” had gone to deliver food when an argument broke out over him not having change in cash to give the customer.

Toronto man goes OFF after food delivery driver asked why didn’t tip pic.twitter.com/ZSz8m7p6mT — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 26, 2024

In the five-minute long viral video, titled ‘Me vs. the pizza man’, the customer can be heard insisting the delivery agent to contact his workplace, as the former pays in cash but the latter did not carry any change.

“You f**king clown. This is the worst delivery driver you’ve ever had. Fire this guy,” says the customer loudly as the delivery agent calls his employer to seek directions.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Toronto