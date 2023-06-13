Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on YouTube in which he is heard asking a truck driver in the US to play Sidhu Moosewala's song '295'.

Rahul took a 190-km 'American Truck Yatra' with the truck driver and four others from Washington DC to New York.

Rahul wrote on YouTube: “Continuing on my journey to listen to a variety of voices, I recently went on a 190-km 'American Truck Yatra' from Washington DC to New York. Much like my truck yatra from Delhi to Chandigarh in India, I enjoyed a candid heart-to-heart conversation, this time centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in America. Was happy to find out that our brothers in America earn fair wages and work in a system that is focused on the driver's comfort. The hardworking truck drivers' community in India deserves a life of dignity too, and an inclusive vision that takes them forward is bound to have a positive cascading effect on the economy of our country.”

The video, which is of 9 minutes 43 seconds, shows Rahul clicking pictures with two drivers. Then one of the drivers from Punjab introduces himself as Tajinder Singh Gill and says that he would be driving a truck in the US with Rahul Gandhi. Tajinder is heard explaining the log system and the records and how the drivers in the US connect to work on the route and journey.

Rahul is also heard telling Tajinder that the trucks in the US are made keeping in view the comfort of the driver whereas in India, it’s not so. He also spoke on the safety on roads. Tajinder explained to Rahul how the drivers who are travelling to deliver an assignment on 10-12 days cook their food on the truck.

