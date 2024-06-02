‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Mumbai, June 2
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai amid rash driving claims against the driver, police said on Sunday.
A viral video shows a group of locals accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women.
The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra Saturday night, police said. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station, the official added.
There was no word yet from Raveena on the incident.
Her driver allegedly hit three persons with the vehicle, following which the crowd became angry and it led to an altercation, the official said.
After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit, he said. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying ‘please don't hit me’.
A Muslim mob almost lynched Raveena Tandon for 'hitting' a burkha-clad woman. Look at how traumatized she is in the video.— BALA (@erbmjha) June 2, 2024
But now CCTV footage shows that her car never touched the woman; they just wanted to bully her. If they can do this to a celebrity, who are you? pic.twitter.com/i8i1BD7cWI
In the video, a man is heard saying that Raveena's driver hit his mother, and when questioned, started assaulting her.
Claiming that the actress was inebriated, the man said that when she stepped out of the vehicle, she started assaulting the woman.
A Khar police station official said that after the incident, a mob confronted Raveena and her driver inside the premises of a building on Carter Road.
The incident took place after the driver reversed his car, the official said.
The viral video shows a woman complaining that Raveena and her driver assaulted her and caused bleeding in her nose.
The man in the video said the incident happened when he was walking with his mother, sister, and niece near Raveena's house.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail
Before surrendering, Kejriwal addresses AAP leaders and work...
Arvind Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents’ feet before leaving for Tihar jail
Waves a final goodbye to his parents before his car speeds a...
BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly
Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019
Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats
Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat
Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account
The results of the Sikkim Assembly are announced on Sunday w...