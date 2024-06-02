‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

PTI

Mumbai, June 2

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai amid rash driving claims against the driver, police said on Sunday.

A viral video shows a group of locals accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women.

The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra Saturday night, police said. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station, the official added.

There was no word yet from Raveena on the incident.

Her driver allegedly hit three persons with the vehicle, following which the crowd became angry and it led to an altercation, the official said.

After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit, he said. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying ‘please don't hit me’.

In the video, a man is heard saying that Raveena's driver hit his mother, and when questioned, started assaulting her.

Claiming that the actress was inebriated, the man said that when she stepped out of the vehicle, she started assaulting the woman.

A Khar police station official said that after the incident, a mob confronted Raveena and her driver inside the premises of a building on Carter Road.

The incident took place after the driver reversed his car, the official said.

The viral video shows a woman complaining that Raveena and her driver assaulted her and caused bleeding in her nose.

The man in the video said the incident happened when he was walking with his mother, sister, and niece near Raveena's house.

