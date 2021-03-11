Portal provides boyfriends on rent, Twitter user says ‘why pay for something that is abundantly available for free’

Chandigarh, August 16
There is a reason why Bengaluru is called the silicon valley of India and the city has the most innovative start-ups.
In yet another attempt, tech peeps here have launched a ‘ToYBoY’ portal, which would help people in the city going through relationship issues. Also, this App would have all those who are lonely, depressed or broken hearted get rid of their loneliness as they would not just find someone to talk to, but a boyfriend on rent.
The portal provides boyfriends on a rent basis.
Below are a few reactions after the potal was launched:
All the depressed people in Bangalore I’ve got news for you pic.twitter.com/MdsqY1WQQE— Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) August 9, 2022
Software engineers in banglore weren't this much happy, since they cleared JEE— Abhishek। अभिषेक।ابھیشیک (@agnosticabhi) August 9, 2022
Why would somebody pay for something that is abundantly available for free?— Mehul Ved (@mehulved) August 9, 2022
