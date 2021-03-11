Pre-school picture showing kids' scooters parked outside is too endearing to handle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Social media has no dearth of heartfelt videos. Especially, the videos of children, reflecting their sweet innocence approach to deal with life, are profoundly felt. Some pictures are not unorthodox, yet they are too cute to bring a smile on the face. One such image is doing the rounds on Twitter, where a colourful streak of scooters can be seen placed against the wall at a pre-school parking in Venice.

The photo is shared in a tweet by a user, Paul Gram. “Pre-school parking, Venice,” the caption of the post reads.

Netizens were quick to drop their adorable feelings in the comment section. Some users called the photo cute while others hailed the kids for their discipline, insisting that adults should learn from them.

