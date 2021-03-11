Pre-school picture showing kids' scooters parked outside is too endearing to handle

Chandigarh, June 3
Social media has no dearth of heartfelt videos. Especially, the videos of children, reflecting their sweet innocence approach to deal with life, are profoundly felt. Some pictures are not unorthodox, yet they are too cute to bring a smile on the face. One such image is doing the rounds on Twitter, where a colourful streak of scooters can be seen placed against the wall at a pre-school parking in Venice.
The photo is shared in a tweet by a user, Paul Gram. “Pre-school parking, Venice,” the caption of the post reads.
Preschool parking, Venice. pic.twitter.com/3ooXdlMZJv— Paul Graham (@paulg) June 1, 2022
Netizens were quick to drop their adorable feelings in the comment section. Some users called the photo cute while others hailed the kids for their discipline, insisting that adults should learn from them.
So cute.— tingfei (@fifteen42_) June 1, 2022
What a dream— Alex West (@alexbwest22) June 1, 2022
Sweet— michelle511 (@michelle511) June 1, 2022
Awesome ☺️— Detail matters (@traderneofito) June 1, 2022
What a beautiful photo ❤️— G 🇦🇺 (@bluewolfpack1) June 2, 2022
We have to learn— Raj Kumar Subba (@soul_of_stone04) June 1, 2022
These guys know discipline— Shekhar Pratap (@TopShekhar) June 1, 2022
