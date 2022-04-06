Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

Russian invasion in Ukraine has created havoc. People are compelled to leave their native places and move to safe destinations. Amid this exodus, many kids even got separated from their parents. Many heart wrenching videos and pictures are doing rounds on internet which have sob stories associated with them.

In one such emotional incident, Sasha Makoviy, a Ukraine based artist, wrote on his Instagram about how she wrote her family details on her young child Vera’s back. By doing this, Sasha made sure her child meets other family members in case she dies in war. Sasha has shared a photo of her child with her family details inscribed on her back. She also shared another picture of a hand-written contact card that had Vera’s name, her parent’s and relatives’ contact information.

In a long Instagram post, the lady writes that it pains her to scroll her phone gallery as it reminds her of wonderful life they used to live before war.

She writes in Ukrainian language that somewhat translates in English like “I signed Vera in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor. Or it will be lost, which, according to my logic, could only happen when I was disconnected. Then even a crazy thought flashed through my mind “why didn’t I tattoo her with this information?” And I still can’t bring myself to put this scrambled paper in the second photo. Although now we are at a safe place.”

Many other Ukrainians took to social media to tell world about atrocities and hard times they went through.