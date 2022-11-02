Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Chandigarh, November 2
This will melt anyone’s heart. Seven-year-old Kenyan girl Nestayha’s reaction was priceless when she heard for the first time in years. Nestayha eardrums were ruptured after she became sick at a very young age. In a viral video, an expert is seen fitting implants in her ears and claps to see if she could hear.
The video was shared on Instagram by a brand called Wear the Peace.
"Nestayha, a 7 year old girl from Wajir, lost her hearing when she was young after she became sick and her eardrums were ruptured. She hasn’t been able to hear until today," reads the caption of the post. The clip has over 1 lakh views.
