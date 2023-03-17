‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Chandigarh, March 17
People generally avail health, motor kind of insurances but imagine having an insurance to reap monetary benefits after being dodged by a partner in relationship.
Well a Twitter user shared a post in this regard how he got Rs 25,000 as insurance money after he got cheated in his relationship.
Prateek Aryan along with his girlfriend, set up a joint account under "Heartbreak Insurance Fund". They deposited Rs 500 monthly into it and the funds were ultimately meant to be given to the one who gets cheated in the relationship.
Aryan claimed that he got the funds ultimately as his girlfriend cheated on him.
“I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me .When Our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on ,will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund ( HIF ),” Aryan wrote in his tweet.
I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me .When Our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on ,will walk away with all money.— Prateekaaryan (@Prateek_Aaryan) March 15, 2023
That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund ( HIF ).
Since being shared, the post has amassed over 8 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over the peculiar ‘insurance policy’. Many commented they too want to avail one.
Need this— Aprajita✨ (@9Aprajita) March 15, 2023
Maine bhi aisa hi karna hai 😂— Pooja Thacker 🦋 (@tunewithbits) March 15, 2023
I tell this to my mom and she said "ladki ne socha hoga ke chal 25k deke chutkara paa leti hu" 😂— CosmoCooCoo (@JaiSharma1104) March 15, 2023
I was looking for investment options, and this seems to have great returns, anyone up for collaboration?— Vrushabh S Kulkarni (@vrushabhsk) March 15, 2023
🤣🤣🤣— Prateekaaryan (@Prateek_Aaryan) March 15, 2023
Tf!!!! I am implementing this next!— Suhana Siddika (@suhana_siddika) March 15, 2023
Ladkio ke liye koi scope hai kya HIF mein ?— Sia (@siappaa_) March 17, 2023
You should have allowed her to cheat you for longer period of time for more returns. Kya investor banega re tu 😂 pic.twitter.com/qH4dp6L65V— FIN TRACKER 📈 (@SlayerSystem) March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023
