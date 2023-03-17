‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

People generally avail health, motor kind of insurances but imagine having an insurance to reap monetary benefits after being dodged by a partner in relationship.

Well a Twitter user shared a post in this regard how he got Rs 25,000 as insurance money after he got cheated in his relationship.

Prateek Aryan along with his girlfriend, set up a joint account under "Heartbreak Insurance Fund". They deposited Rs 500 monthly into it and the funds were ultimately meant to be given to the one who gets cheated in the relationship.

Aryan claimed that he got the funds ultimately as his girlfriend cheated on him.

“I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me .When Our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on ,will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund ( HIF ),” Aryan wrote in his tweet.

That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund ( HIF ). — Prateekaaryan (@Prateek_Aaryan) March 15, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 8 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over the peculiar ‘insurance policy’. Many commented they too want to avail one.

