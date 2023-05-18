Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Chandigarh, May 18
A Punjab police officer allegedly slapped a woman farmer who was protesting against the acquisition of their land for the Delhi-Katra National Highway. The video of the cop slapping the woman at Bhambri village in Gurdaspur district has now gone viral on social media. The incident is stated to be of Wednesday evening.
वीडियो पंजाब के गुरदासपुर गांव का है जहाँ पंजाब पुलिस का एक सिपाही महिला किसान को बेरहमी से केवल इसलिए थप्पड़ जड़ रहा है क्योंकि महिला ने किसान भूमि अधिग्रहण का विरोध किया। शर्मनाक !#RLDwithFarmers pic.twitter.com/w9YPlNhreG— Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) May 18, 2023
In the viral video, the Punjab cop is also seen mishandling an elderly, whose turban also came off. A woman in the video is seen shouting "Chad do ehnu, eh taan bimar ne (spare him, he is unwell)".
Meanwhile, Batala SSP Ashwini Goyal said the Home Guard jawan who slapped the protesting woman has been suspended.
The police officer’s action has sparked allegations of police resorting to force while dealing with farmers protesting against the acquisition of land for the Bharatmala project before being paid compensation.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee spokesperson Gurbachan Singh Chabba said the government was acquiring the land but not paying adequate compensation as desired by farmers.
Chabba also condemned the assault on woman farmer, accusing police of using force against protesting farmers.
"The highhanded attitude of the government and its police which applied force to uproot the farmers from their agriculture land is condemnable," he said.
