Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 30

A 19-year-old fitness enthusiast from Punjab is making headlines after getting his name registered in Guinness World Record for performing ‘most push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute’.

Kuwar Amritbir Singh did 45 non-stop push-ups in sixty seconds to accomplish the feat. Kuwar took to Instagram to share the news. “Most push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute (45). This is the original video of my Record attempt. Guinness World Record holder,” read the caption of the post shared by him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwar Amritbir Singh (@kuwar_amritbir_singh)

Kuwar, in another Instagram post wrote that he got rejected in November 2021 to make it to the record book. He also shared his success mantra for people who are passionate to achieve their dreams. He laid emphasis on hard work, dedication and patience to achieve goals.