Watch: Punjabi family performs bhangra for their elderly kin who remains bed-ridden in hospital, netizens say family adding time and happiness to his life

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal has shared a video on Twitter where a Punjab family can be seen grooving to song ‘3 Peg’ before their bed ridden elderly kin in hospital.

The video shows four family members, including an elderly woman, flaunting bhangra steps before the sick man who lies on the hospital bed with nasal cannula and intravenous drip administered.

The ailing man, in the course, can be seen smiling and lifting his hand to convey that he was enjoying the sweet gesture.

The elderly woman can also be seen lifting and swaying the arm of the ailing man to make him participate in their dance.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1 lakh views. Netizens are considering it as the most heartwarming video and praying for speedy recovery of the elderly man.

