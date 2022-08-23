Watch: Punjabi family performs bhangra for their elderly kin who remains bed-ridden in hospital, netizens say family adding time and happiness to his life

Chandigarh, August 23
IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal has shared a video on Twitter where a Punjab family can be seen grooving to song ‘3 Peg’ before their bed ridden elderly kin in hospital.
Punjabi’s undying spirit! pic.twitter.com/NwWWs9DGJa— HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 22, 2022
The video shows four family members, including an elderly woman, flaunting bhangra steps before the sick man who lies on the hospital bed with nasal cannula and intravenous drip administered.
The ailing man, in the course, can be seen smiling and lifting his hand to convey that he was enjoying the sweet gesture.
The elderly woman can also be seen lifting and swaying the arm of the ailing man to make him participate in their dance.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1 lakh views. Netizens are considering it as the most heartwarming video and praying for speedy recovery of the elderly man.
So adorable! This act definitely added more time and happiness in old guy's life.💝— Ramandeep Singh (@13T00R) August 22, 2022
Really incredible— Vikas Gupta (@idvikas) August 22, 2022
Good caretakers help in the healing process indeed . Music n dance are therapeutic for many .— Sonia Dhaliwal Jhaj (@jhaj_sonia) August 22, 2022
So cute happy life— Ravi Gautam (@RaviGau07739472) August 23, 2022
The best video— Chirag Gothi (@AajGothi) August 23, 2022
When Dadi held the hand of Veer Ji to make him the part of this fun ❣️— OM TIWARI (@HistoryWithOm) August 23, 2022
dukh sukh zindagi vich khatta meetha. Enjoy both 🙏— Bhupinder Singh (@bhupileo) August 23, 2022
