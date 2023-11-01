Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

Controversial Canada-based rapper Shubh has taken to Instagram to clarify his stand on the viral hoodie controversy from one of his recent concerts.

On Tuesday night, Shubh took to his Instagram stories and urged all to stop spreading hate.

He argued that during his live performance, fans threw a number of things on him including clothes and jewellery.

He shared that he could not see what was thrown at him and what was printed on it.

“No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all. STOP SPREADING HATE AND NEGATIVITY,” Shubh wrote.

Shubh had landed in a soup after flaunting a hoodie glorifying former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassins amid a gig in London, after which actor Kangana Ranaut--who would soon be seen playing Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film 'Emergency'--took to social media to criticise the rapper.

She wrote: "Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it's a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery (sic).

"One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here. Shame," she added.

Shubh had earlier also found himself surrounded in a controversy after the alleged 'distorted map of India' controversy.

