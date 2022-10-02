Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 2

Police booked Raipur Rani resident Vicky for hitting Punjabi actor singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz, with a pick-up Tempo after an altercation broke out between the singer, the eatery owner and the suspect over money matters on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali.

Cops have registered a case against Vicky under sections 279, 337, 338 of the IPC at the Sohana Police Station. Sources said the Chandigarh-born singer was coming out of the Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his three friends— Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit— yesterday night when there was an argument between suspect Vicky and the eatery owner. Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate but on seeing that the owner is not paying his money he tried to flee with the eatery owner’s tempo. While fleeing, he hit Alfaaz and seriously injured him.

Singer and rapper Honey Singh has also shared an Instagram post where Alfaaz could be seen lying unconscious in the hospital bed.

Police said the CCTV footage of the eatery is being scanned after which the relevant sections will be added to the FIR.

The singer is undergoing treatment at the private hospital with head injuries. His statement has been recorded.

SP City Akashdeep Aulakh said, "A case has been registered. The tempo has been seized and further investigation is on."

