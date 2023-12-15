Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana leaks chat with Asim Riaz after breakup, quits social media; On WhatsApp, ex-boyfriend tells her to 'give the real reason..'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana deactivated her social media accounts after her breakup with Asim Riaz.

Asim and Himanshi had started dating after appearing on 'Bigg Boss 13' . They parted ways after four years on December 6.

The singer also shared a screenshot of her chat with Asim before deleting her official handles.

The singer claimed that she and Asim were trolled for “using the religion card”.

Himanshi wrote, "This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion. I just chose mine. If I don't wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me. From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took the whole blame here I tried the same, but I am sorry people took it other way (sic)."

After announcing her breakup with Asim, Himanshi shared a screenshot of her personal chat with Asim. It featured her ex-boyfriend’s message in which he asked Himanshi to give the actual reason of their breakup as 'religious differences'.

Below is the WhatsApp chat:

Himanshi had entered the Big Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and was evicted after a brief stay in the house.

