Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana leaks chat with Asim Riaz after breakup, quits social media; On WhatsApp, ex-boyfriend tells her to 'give the real reason..'

Chandigarh, December 15
Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana deactivated her social media accounts after her breakup with Asim Riaz.
Asim and Himanshi had started dating after appearing on 'Bigg Boss 13' . They parted ways after four years on December 6.
The singer also shared a screenshot of her chat with Asim before deleting her official handles.
The singer claimed that she and Asim were trolled for “using the religion card”.
Himanshi wrote, "This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion. I just chose mine. If I don't wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me. From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took the whole blame here I tried the same, but I am sorry people took it other way (sic)."
After announcing her breakup with Asim, Himanshi shared a screenshot of her personal chat with Asim. It featured her ex-boyfriend’s message in which he asked Himanshi to give the actual reason of their breakup as 'religious differences'.
Below is the WhatsApp chat:
Himanshi had entered the Big Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and was evicted after a brief stay in the house.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...